Whitney Houston, Frank Serpico documentaries head to Tribeca

Among the narrative films announced is Michael Winterbottom’s latest road trip with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, The Trip to Spain. Also premiering is Adam Rifkin’s Dog Years, about an aged former Hollywood star played by Bert Reynolds. And writer-director Azazel Jacobs will debut her latest, The Lovers, in which Tracy Letts and Debra Winger play a long-married couple whose romance is sparked again when they separate.