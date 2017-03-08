Tunde Baiyewu headlining Big Grill Fest in Dubai

The Lighthouse Family vocalist Tunde Baiyewu will headline BBQ and music event, The Big Grill Festival, on April 7 at Emirates Golf Course.
The man behind the voice on tracks such as Ocean Drive and Lost in Space is part of the British duo Lighthouse family, known for hits including High, Lifted, Raincloud and Ain’t No Sunshine.
“Every year we bring an ultimate energy-filled programme, this year is no different. Celebrated city chefs take over the grills to serve global BBQ treats for us to indulge,” said Tamara Smith, event director at Mission Control X.
“The Big Grill Festival is not just food; we have invited an amazing line-up of artists to bring us the music. Tunde of Lighthouse Family fame will headline the festival but we expect more artists to join the event.”
The festival will also include a designated play area for children, including bouncy castles, rides, games and arts and crafts.
Tickets for the event, which begins at 2pm (concert is at 8pm), are Dh125 for adults from platinumlist.net.