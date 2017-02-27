ChoirFest Middle East in Dubai: 5 things to know

4. The Siraj Band will perform at the Choir of the Year competition on March 3 at Els Club. The Moroccan group, comprised of seven members — five vocalists, one percussionist and one guitarist — rose to popularity on the 2015 season of Arabs Got Talent. They perform in various styles and arrangements, including polyphony and a cappella.

5. If you want to be more than just an audience member, you can sign up online (choirfestme.com) for a workshop or masterclass to try out your vocal skills with professional coaches. Don’t miss it! Tickets to attend ChoirFest Middle East’s various events are priced individually. They are available from 800tickets and choirfestme.com.









