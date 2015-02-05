Sia to headline Dubai World Cup after race concert

5. Shia LaBeouf, who collaborated with Sia for the contentious Elastic Heart music video, read out a love letter to the singer when he introduced her at the Grammy’s — but it was written by her husband, Erik Anders Lang. “I love you so. Punch me if I stop crying. I raised a white flag for you, defeated finally. If strength were made of broken pieces, you and I would always win. It is, though, and buildings and statues wink at us. I could squeeze you to zero. I’ll never know another. What am I going to do? Punch me if I stop crying, and I’ll do the same. Love, Erik,” LaBeouf read.

6. Sia is currently working on a film with her husband, who is a director, based on a one-page story she wrote in 2007. The film, titled Sister, will feature her long-time collaborator, 14-year-old dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler. 7. When Sia is working with other artists, they rarely meet. "They'll entice me into a session by saying, 'Rihanna will definitely be there' or 'Kanye will definitely be there,' but it's hilarious because I turn up and, almost always, they never come." 8. According to Sia, Beyonce takes a Frankenstein-esque approach to collaboration, joining bits and pieces from different songwriters to hear them mixed together. "In the end, she had maybe 25 songs of mine on hold, and I was very excited to get a couple of them back," Sia said. 9. One pop star that wasn't Sia's cup of tea: Katy Perry. Sia described her as "quite dominant, and she's extremely analytical. I actually quit within the first hour of our first session." Funny enough, both Chandelier and Elastic Heart had been intended for Perry, but came back to her. 10. Sia's album track Bird Set Free was meant for Adele, but her management said it sounded "too much like a Sia song". At the time, Sia knew Adele would make more money with it. "But as my profile grows, my value increases as a pop star," she said. "It's fascinating to watch. Now, sometimes, it's smarter for me to do the song myself than give it to someone else who three years ago I'd have desperately hoped would sing it."

