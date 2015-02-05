Rapper Future’s self-titled album tops Billboard 200 chart

New entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart this week included R&B singer Charlie Wilson at No 7 with In it To Win It, alt-rocker Ryan Adams’ Prisoner at No 8 and bluegrass-country artist Alison Krauss at No 9 with Windy City. On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You held onto the top spot with another 147,000 copies sold.