Rang Barse in Dubai to bring Punjabi beats for Holi

Children below five enter free. Tickets are available at Platinum Tickets, UAE Exchange outlets or Bikanerwala.

“We are pleased to announce the most awaited event of the year Rang Barse 2017 in the spirit of the Holi festival. Indian expats here who are away from home will be able to gather together and enjoy the festival,” said Y Rajeev Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of The Country Club Group, in a statement.