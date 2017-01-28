Queen and Adam Lambert to hit the road again

It’s the latest collaboration between the veteran classic rock band — or half of it, anyway — and the former American Idol contestant, who first teamed in 2009 for a performance on Idol and have toured widely since then, playing Queen hits like We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Somebody to Love and Bohemian Rhapsody. (Queen’s iconic lead singer, Freddie Mercury, died in 1991, and bassist John Deacon hasn’t taken part in the project with Lambert.)