Podcast Post: Meet the girl gang

“Invisibilia (Latin for invisible things) is about the invisible forces that control human behaviour — ideas, beliefs, assumptions and emotions”, says the description on the podcast website. Combining a sophisticated form of storytelling with scientific and cultural research, the show uses and pushes beyond the realms of science and medicine to answer largely philosophical questions. Hosts Alix Spiegel and Lulu Miller create what they call “radio art” and one listen to the podcast and you can tell why: the sound design is crafty and whimsical, the content extremely lush and detailed, and the production perfect, as you’d expect from an NPR podcast. Two seasons in, previous episodes include explorations of the origin of dark thoughts in the human brain, the many ways everyday objects can shape our world views and the effects we have on each other’s well-being, among others.