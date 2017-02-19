Podcast Post: 5 podcasts for beginners

This podcast, hosted by the ingenuous Roman Mars, explains the importance of “invisible” design behind everyday objects and surroundings. Great for both design lovers and mere mortals, 99% Invisible’s 20-minute long episodes are for you if you’re looking to rekindle your sense of wonder in the smaller details of life. The fact that Mars is in possession of the best radio voice ever and also manages to provide subtle social commentary without polarising his audiences also helps. One of my favourite episodes (Episode #214: Loud and Clear) delved into the survival of music tapes or cassettes in the prison industry in the US, and the even more surprising reasons behind it.