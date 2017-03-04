Nile Rodgers to spill all in new documentary

“And for a certain period of time he was very aloof and strange. I didn’t quite understand it. Then I saw this BBC doc that explained what had been going on in Paul’s life around that time, and I went, ‘So that’s why he didn’t want to go out to dinner with me that night!’ All of a sudden, it filled in the blanks.”

Rodgers didn’t have a linear plan of what he wanted his own documentary to reveal about his life. He looked at it as turning on the faucet and letting everything spill out. “I’m a pretty open person — you can ask me anything. It’s all in my book. I didn’t hide anything,” said Rodgers. In fact, at his first book signing, some readers were angry with him for writing about his mother in such a revealing way. “I didn’t expose anything. I interviewed [my mum], she gave me that,” he remembered telling them. He called his mother and said, “Hey mum, tell them about the first time you got a coat hanger abortion. What’d the room look like?” “My mum went, ‘Room? I did it outside, that’s why they used to call them back alley abortions.’ She was totally open, and I think I get a lot of that from her,” he said. And though there are things he’s done that he’s not proud of, he would “certainly tell you about it, I wouldn’t act like I didn’t do it. Because someone would say, ‘I was there, I saw you do it.’” Rodgers, more known to a younger generation as the force behind Daft Punk’s Get Lucky, which won the Grammy for Record of the Year in 2014, credits his success to the early discipline he learnt by being a part of disco-funk band Chic. “If it weren’t for Chic, the other stuff wouldn’t exist. Think about Chic: in just two short years, 1977-1979 — because we were dead after that — but in 1979, we had two No 1 pop records on the Billboard charts,” he said. “In that short period of time we never had a single, ever, that wasn’t at least gold, and many were platinum, and a few were multiple platinum, and La Freak was the biggest-selling record in the history of Atlantic for 37 years. In two years, we did that. That’s pretty amazing.” More from Music Dubai singer Shelea on Obamas’ standing ovation

