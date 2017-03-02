Nickelback drummer tracks down fraudster

The crime came to light when the band’s team were contacted about the purchase. “I guess at this level of band ... you have a lot of people that work for you,” Detective Paul Griffith told TCPalm, a Floridian news website. “One of the people in his group thought it was out of the ordinary when they were getting contacted to confirm the order.” When the band’s management asked Adair to confirm the purchase was legitimate, he had no knowledge of it. “Daniel Adair actually looked into it, as well as his security person,” Griffith said. Adair turned amateur detective, searching on the internet for Florida-based drummers. Among them one was one with three websites, who appeared to use the same drum kit set-up as him. That proved to be Koenig.