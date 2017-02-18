Mariah Carey in Dubai: Our wish list

She’s got the hits, and the records. That’s why few people in music deserve the title ‘diva’ more than Mariah Carey. From the most Billboard Hot 100 No 1s by a solo artist (she has 18) to the most weeks at No 1 (79 weeks) and the longest-running No 1 of all-time, One Sweet Day, with Boyz II Men (16 weeks), Carey’s career has been one big hit machine.