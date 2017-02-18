Mariah Carey in Dubai: Our wish list

She’s got the hits, and the records. That’s why few people in music deserve the title ‘diva’ more than Mariah Carey. From the most Billboard Hot 100 No 1s by a solo artist (she has 18) to the most weeks at No 1 (79 weeks) and the longest-running No 1 of all-time, One Sweet Day, with Boyz II Men (16 weeks), Carey’s career has been one big hit machine.
Before she returns to Dubai at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival on February 23 — she performed for the first time in the city in 2004 — we pick 15 songs we wish she will perform.
1. Vision of Love
Released: 1990
Album: Mariah Carey
2. Love Takes Time
Released: 1990
Album: Mariah Carey
3. Emotions
Released: 1991
Album: Emotions
4. I’ll Be There
Released: 1992
Album: Mariah Carey
5. Hero
Released: 1993
Album: Music Box
6. Dreamlover
Released: 1993
Album: Music Box
7. Endless Love (with Luther Vandross)
Released: 1994
Album: Songs (Luther Vandross album)
8. Without You
Released: 1994
Album: Music Box
9. Fantasy
Released: 1995
Album: Daydream
10. One Sweet Day (with Boyz II Men)
Released: 1995
Album: Daydream
11. Always Be My Baby
Released: 1996
Album: Daydream
12. My All
Released: 1998
Album: Butterfly
13. Heartbreaker (feat. Jay-Z)
Released: 1999
Album: Rainbow
14. We Belong Together
Released: 2005
Album: The Emancipation of Mimi
15. Obsessed
Released: 2009
Album: Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel
Don’t miss it!
Tickets to see Mariah Carey at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival on February 23 start at Dh395 on ticketmaster.ae.