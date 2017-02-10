Macklemore didn’t submit latest album to Grammys

The Grammys spectacle was at the centre of the group’s latest album title — called This Unruly Mess I’ve Made — and Macklemore was part of the conversation about contemporary white artists appropriating black culture, along with Iggy Azalea and Miley Cyrus. On White Privilege II, from This Unruly Mess, Macklemore raps about a white person’s position in society with black people fighting injustice, and even namechecks Azalea for appropriating black culture, along with himself.