Lady Gaga at Super Bowl: Will she take on Trump?

Gaga has to be careful not to step over the line. When Houston last hosted the Super Bowl in 2004, headliners Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson famously caused broadcaster CBS to be fined $550,000 (Dh2 million) when her breast was accidentally exposed. The US Supreme Court later overturned the fine for the incident, which gave birth to the phrase “wardrobe malfunction”. Nevertheless, Jackson’s career was hurt.