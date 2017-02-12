Kehlani: Rising from the darkness into a bold, fresh start

“At the time I had been one person. Then I went through a situation and I was another person, and I had to patch myself up from that, and so I was another person,” she continued. “What I realised was that I’ve been all of those people at the same time over and over again.”

She wanted an album that she could enjoy with her girlfriends and not have the so-called “preachy” vibe she felt punctuated her earlier work. And so SweetSexySavage, which she began recording in 2015, is fuelled by a brightness that chronicles a complex young woman stepping into herself. The singer’s close friends, including LA poet Reyna Biddy, provide narration. Parrish’s grandmother even offers frank talk about the singer’s grandfather. “In order for women to grasp this album as a whole, it couldn’t just be me,” she said. Yet releasing an album under the purview of a major label comes with an inherent set of challenges, even in this digital-first era. Hits, after all, still matter. Team Kehlani isn’t worried. “We had done so much on our own, putting out two projects,” her manager David Ali said. “[The label] has always allowed us to do our thing. The process has been organic. It’s still very grass roots, but now we have stuff like radio behind us and we’ve built a large touring base.” Asked how she’s navigating the hype, Parrish, as one may expect, admits it hasn’t been easy. “When I started making music, it was as a form of therapy and release. Then you start making a little money off of it, and it becomes a career,” she said. “The hardest thing for me was understanding that at some point I have to keep making money and start compromising to do radio and opening up more and doing bigger interviews.” Getting comfortable After rebuffing opportunities to perform on late-night TV or awards shows out of fear and anxiety, she’s working to get comfortable. She performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the eve of her album’s release, for instance, but she’s still wary about red-carpet appearances (at the Grammys last year an anxiety attack forced her to leave the ceremony). “Public things really freak me out. I don’t know if I’m ready, I’ll be honest with myself,” Parrish said. “I still get flustered when I have too many interviews in one day. It’s a challenge that comes with it, so I might as well try to step myself out of my comfort zone.” Her upbringing was rough. Both parents dealt with addiction (her father died shortly after her birth and mum was often in jail), and she was raised by her aunt. Dancing was her outlet, though an injury caused her to concentrate on singing at Oakland’s School for the Arts. At 14, she landed in the cover band PopLyfe, which found its way to NBC’s America’s Got Talent and placed fourth. Afterward she struggled to make music until reconnecting with the show’s host, Nick Cannon. He became a mentor, placing her in a rap group before setting her up with an apartment and studio time. Without the aid, things could have quickly turned dire. There were times when she was essentially homeless and couch-surfing. “I literally remember having to wash my underwear in the shower and blow-drying them... and I’m banned from [a few] grocery stores from stealing stupid groceries just to eat,” she said. Some of her many tattoos, a constant source of intrigue in interviews, came out of turbulence. The singer looks at the art, which she started getting because she hated her body, with a slight tinge of regret. Eventually she’d like to get some removed — starting with the word “Woke” inked on her hand in tribute to Erykah Badu, which she had digitally cut from her new album art. “I really thought I was the smartest, most aware. And then I went through a situation that exposed me to the fact that I [wasn’t],” she admitted. “For me to have this self-proclaimed thing on my hand, it makes me uncomfortable.” Today, Parrish is focused on regaining confidence and staying healthy. The Toltec wisdom teachings of The Four Agreements have provided guidance and she travels with essential oils and smelling salts to ease her anxiety. Mostly, though, she just wants to get on stage. “Ultimately I want to be happy and healthy and be in a space where I’m comfortable with myself,” she said. “Because I’ve been in too many situations where I wasn’t down to be here.” More from Music A Valentine’s Day playlist for lovers and haters

