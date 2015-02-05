  • March 3, 2017
Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick will be back in ‘Trolls 2’

The sequel is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020

13:26 March 1, 2017

Singer Justin Timberlake and actress Anna Kendrick will lend their voices to the upcoming sequel of the animated romantic comedy, Trolls.

Trolls 2 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, said executives from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures in a statement.

From the creators of Shrek, the film is based on the troll dolls created in the late 1950s by Danish woodcutter Thomas Dam, who didn’t have enough money to buy a Christmas present for his daughter.

In the first film, Timberlake voiced the curmudgeon Branch and Kendrick voiced the eternal optimist Poppy.

