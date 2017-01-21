Jessie J rocks out Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates

Music star Jessie J brought her Price Tag back to Dubai on Friday, January 20, when she performed some of her biggest hits at the Mall of the Emirates. The singer’s appearance was part of the mall’s “fashiontainment” experience, a three-day event that includes fashion presentations and entertainment, to celebrate Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).
J performed some of her biggest hits, include Bang Bang, Flash Light, Who You Are and of course, the song that brought her global stardom Price Tag. Fashiontainment, which features daily catwalk shows, continues until January 21.