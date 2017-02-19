James Brown’s ‘Funky Drummer’ Clyde Stubblefield dies at 73

But he was best known for a short solo on Brown’s 1970 single, Funky Drummer. Rolling Stone magazine said it was sampled on over 1,000 songs and served as the backbeat for countless hip-hop tracks, including Public Enemy’s Fight the Power, Dr. Dre’s Let Me Ride, LL Cool J’s Mama Said Knock You Out and Run-D.M.C.’s Run’s House. It even turned up on Ed Sheeran’s Shirtsleeves and George Michael’s Freedom ’90, the magazine said.