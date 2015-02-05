Guns N’ Roses UAE organiser under fire on social media

“Guns N’ Roses played to a 30,000 strong crowd at The Autism Rocks Arena on Friday night as part of their Not in this Lifetime world tour. Fans were treated to more than two and a half hours of one of the best live performances the city has seen, with Axl, Slash, Duff and their band playing a collection of their finest hits,” it said, adding: “The venue opened at 4pm to allow fans early access, and the organisers acknowledge that there were some fans whose travel arrangements didn’t get them to the venue on time may have missed out on the opening of the show.”