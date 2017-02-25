Foo Fighters to headline Glastonbury

Foo Fighters will be one of the headliners at Glastonbury this year, they revealed on Friday while playing a secret gig not far from the legendary British festival.
The US alternative rock kings had to cancel an appearance in 2015 after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg, but will now play Worthy Farm on Saturday, June 24.
Organisers of the sold-out festival had already announced that Radiohead would headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night.
The announcement came at a secret Foo Fighters gig at the Cheese and Grain, a modest venue in Frome, in Somerset in southwest England, which was broadcast live online.
In a video beforehand, the band was pictured sitting on the structure of a stage in a field, chatting to Glastonbury organisers Emily and Michael Eavis.
“This is the main Pyramid Stage, the world famous stage, that you’re headlining on,” said Michael Eavis — before his daughter suggested that while they’re in the area, they play at the nearby Cheese and Grain.
Glastonbury’s Twitter feed later confirmed the news, saying: “We still can’t believe @foofighters came to Somerset to announce they’re headlining Saturday night this year. Just incredible. What a night!”