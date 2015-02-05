‘Fifty Shades Darker’ soundtrack review: Death by numbers

Halsey’s Not Afraid Anymore and Tove Lo’s Lies in the Dark bring the atmospheric darkness, while Sia pulls a typical pleading sadness with Helium. John Legend’s piano in One Woman Man can only do so much to add a bit of romance, but Jose James’ pipes and old-fashioned sax and piano in They Can’t Take That Away From Me make a nice counterbalance to the avalanche of synth beats that often veer into cheesiness.