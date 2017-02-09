Erykah Badu celebrates 20 years of album ‘Baduizm’

Reflecting on her debut, Badu said she didn’t realise her style was so unique as to launch its own genre.

“I just wanted to share how I felt and hope that I could spark feelings in others,” she said in a recent interview. “...I thought it was more of a movement for creativity and self-expression. After that, I just kind of used the same formula. I take my time and write what I feel. If there’s nothing to say, then I don’t have anything to write.”