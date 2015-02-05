Eric Church cancels 25,000 tickets bought by scalpers

Over the years, Church has tried a variety of methods to crack down on reselling tickets for money. He’s used paperless ticketing, where buyers have to show a credit card at the door of the venue. He’s also tried increasing the price of the tickets to make them less appealing to resellers and has increased screening of purchases through his fan club, which has access to the best seats before the general public, according to Fielding Logan, one of Church’s managers at Q Prime South.