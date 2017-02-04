Emily is proud to be an Estefan

Of her parents she said: “I will never be them.” But she went on to say: “The moment when you say none of that matters is when you realise that you love it, and you love it enough to dedicate yourself to it. It doesn’t matter what comes out, as long as it is honest.”

At the mansion’s garage, her mother watched her rehearse with her band for her first solo concert, and then stepped out for a chat. “There’s soulfulness, there’s R&B influences, there’s depth. She sounds like, honestly, a 40-year-old singer who went through hell. It comes out, all this emotion in her music,” Gloria Estefan said. Gloria Estefan thought maybe she was just a proud mum, blinded by love. So, Gloria played a track to her husband without telling him who performed it. “He said, ‘Oh my God. She is amazing. Who is that?’ ‘She is your daughter,’ I said, and he flipped.” Emily Estefan is, at least right now, more shy than her famous mum onstage, preferring to be shielded by drums or with a guitar around her neck. She dresses all in black with bulky military boots, and her dark black hair is pulled to one side, the rest shaved. At a concert on Thursday at the University of Miami, Estefan performed a medley of songs by Alanis Morissette, Beyonce, Whitney Houston and then drew cheers when she included parts of her mother’s The Rhythm is Gonna Get You. One ticket-buyer, Mark Solloway, said he came because he loves Gloria Estefan but he left impressed by her daughter: “I am blown away. She has such stage presence. She plays all the instruments. She is incredible, 22 years old. She just grabs the audience and brings them in.” Listeners may find a common vibrato in Emily’s first single, Ask Me To, to her mother’s early boleros such as If We Were Lovers. Emily sings in a different way, but both voices are rich, and crisp, especially in falsettos. “When people say, ‘Oh, you have terrible similarities to your mum’, I say ‘Yes. I lived in her womb for nine months,’” she said. “That’s cool. If that comforts you, that’s OK. But listen to me also.” Gloria Estefan said that when she was pregnant and recording the music to the video of Turn the Beat Around, her baby kicked so hard she knocked the microphone down. Maybe, she thinks, Emily’s obsession with percussion started before she was born. “I told myself, ‘This is definitely a girl who loves rhythm,’” Gloria said. More from Music Is Taylor Swift going on a hiatus?

