Chance the Rapper and Sturgill Simpson to perform at the Grammys

Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson and Little Big Town are among the latest additions to the line-up of performers slated for this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony on February 12, along with veteran R&B singer William Bell and blues-rock guitarist and singer Gary Clark Jr.
They’ll join previously announced performers Adele, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Bruno Mars, A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson. Paak, Maren Morris, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and the Weeknd.
The 59th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles and will be telecast live on CBS.
The show has featured upward of two dozen live performances in recent years, considerably more than any other major award ceremony.
“It’s important to the Recording Academy that the Grammy stage showcases artists across all disciplines and genres, and we take pride in our ability to elevate the best in music while, at the same time, introducing audiences to sounds and songs,” Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said in a statement. “As fans’ access to music has increased, so has their appetite for variety expanded. This year’s line-up already reflects that — and we’re still not done.”