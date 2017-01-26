Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks dies

In a statement released on Wednesday, Gregg Allman mourned the loss of his long-time friend and partner.

“I’m heart-broken. I’ve lost another brother and it hurts beyond words. Butch and I knew each other since we were teenagers and we were bandmates for over 45 years. He was a great man and a great drummer and I’m going to miss him forever. Rest In Peace Brother Butch,” Allman said.