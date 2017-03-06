Horoscope: March 6, 2017

By no means are you secretive. Yet when things are going well, you’ve a tendency to avoid speaking of these matters. This is a superstition, one that’s about the fear of calling attention to this particular variety of happiness and good fortune. It’s time for you to overcome these feelings. What’s come your way may seem lucky but it’s also because of what you’ve done and who you are. And, for that reason, they’re yours to keep.

Aries March 20 – April 18 You don't mind changes, even those that are sudden or unexpected, so won't struggle with the exciting but often unsettling events that take place almost every day. Since, obviously, you can't avoid making decisions, you're urged to ensure they're flexible enough that when those changes arise, you can easily rethink things. Taurus April 19 – May 19 On last Saturday, the 4th, your ruler Venus went retrograde. You needn't fear the confusion typical of Mercury's retrograde cycle. On the contrary, this is as much about reviewing your perspective on certain plans, arrangements and passions as it is about the world around you, something that will prove unexpectedly informative. Gemini May 20 – June 20 Your ruler Mercury is accenting the structure of your life and, more important, meeting the Sun. This means it's time to discuss your ideas and objectives frankly. Focus, however, on your vision. With things moving so swiftly, there's little point in dealing with details. For now, stick to the big picture. Cancer June 21 – July 21 Exciting as recent developments are, they're throwing elements of your domestic or working life, or both, into disarray. Unsettling as this is in the short term, you'll not only live through it, when looking back on this dynamic period, you'll remember the exciting changes it ushered in, not any temporary chaos. Leo July 22 – August 21 Being inspired by an idea is one thing. Still, promising as what you learnt about or have been discussing seemed a few days ago, turning it into a plan that's both practical and lasting is another matter. Eager as you are to proceed, find out exactly what's expected of you. Virgo August 22 – September 21 In late February your ruler Mercury moved into the partnership angle of your chart, kick-starting a series of often unsettling but always profitable discussions. While some led to immediate conclusions, and then to action, others remain unresolved. With those, be patient. The way ahead may not be clear for some time. Libra September 22 – October 22 For ages you've intended to think about, if not analyse in depth, certain very personal matters. Now that your ruler Venus is retrograde, that time has come. This, unlike Mercury's retrograde cycle, has nothing to do with misunderstandings. Rather it's about you, and about taking time to reflect or go within. Scorpio October 23 – November 21 Sometimes opportunities are so clear there's no arguing they should be acted on. However, those triggered by recent planetary activity involving forthright Mars, the fortunate Jupiter and Uranus, planet of the unexpected, were, and remain, puzzling. Still, take action. Once you do, and are actually involved, everything else will make sense. Sagittarius November 22 – December 20 There's no way around it. While you're enthusiastic about new ideas, those who'll be involved with you aren't. In fact, their attitude is distinctly anti-these. Forget about trying to win them over. Begin on your own, describing in detail about how well each stage is going. That should do the trick. Capricorn December 21 – January 18 As a cautious Capricorn, you tend to be suspicious of anything that comes too easy. However, judging by the recent fantastic link between Mars and your ruler Saturn, ideas, offers or events weren't just as good as they seemed, over the next few days, you'll realise they're better than you thought. Aquarius January 19 – February 17 After weeks of planning and days of exchanging ideas, certain complex arrangements seemed fully settled. They were. Then the clash between expansive Jupiter and your ruler Uranus, a few days ago, occurred and those plans were forced back to the drawing board. Tiresome as this is, the resulting changes are vital. Pisces February 18 – March 19 Over the past few days both the Sun and communication planet Mercury have encountered your ruler Neptune. Enlightening as the resulting discussions with others may have been, what you learnt about yourself was even more rewarding. So much so, you'll discover that you've a great deal to think about.










