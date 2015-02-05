Horoscope: March 5, 2017

Obviously you’d rather think that, after a bumpy period, these good times will continue. They will, but you’ll still have to make a serious effort to organise the wonderful experiences and encounters currently coming your way into something lasting. True, these efforts may involve the variety of organisation and issues with others that will take the magic away. But, in return for your efforts, you’ll be sure that what you’ve got will last.

Aries March 20 – April 18 The current planetary setup is all about teamwork. However, the individual in question is obsessive about the kind of details that drive you crazy. Still, not only is there no avoiding these, if you tackle these point by point, the odds are good you’ll only need to deal with them once. Taurus April 19 – May 19 Sometimes the best solution for a seemingly impossible clash of wills is to ‘agree to disagree’. This not only takes the pressure off, it allows you and others to chat about the issue in question without hurrying to get things settled. Which, of course, could lead to exactly that. Gemini May 20 – June 20 Good times with loved ones are definitely in the stars, but you’ll need to get through this tricky period first. While some issues can be discussed and dealt with rationally, others will require more patience than discussion. Eventually, certain individuals will simply forget what upset them, and happiness will be restored. Cancer June 21 – July 21 While logic is useful when it comes to the practical side of the twists and turns coming your way, a sense of humour will also come in handy. This allows you to spot those ridiculous moments that, in retrospect, you’ll remember as laughably awful. Viewing them in that light now won’t hurt. Leo July 22 – August 21 As a Leo, you feel very strongly that even when you’ve lost, whether it’s a game, money or you’ve been taken for a ride, there’s little point in trying to blame others. Yet now somebody is doing that with you. Say nothing. Within days they’ll regret their unfortunate attitude and be far more gracious. Virgo August 22 – September 21 Usually you’re an expert planner. But the recent week’s twists and turns meant rethinking things, often on a daily basis. While this was disruptive, who and what you encountered more than compensated for a bit of chaos. Keep this in mind, because there’ll be more of it during the coming week. Libra September 22 – October 22 While the period during which your ruler Venus is retrograde may reveal past misunderstandings, it’s also about tackling here and now issues. Although you may already have some in mind, others are likely to come to your attention, often suddenly. Deal with these immediately and you’ll resolve them swiftly, if not overnight. Scorpio October 23 – November 21 The variety of frank conversations others regard as an everyday matter often seem strange to you, mostly because they involve the sort of feelings you’d rather keep to yourself. Yet, you’ve no choice but to talk these over, and frankly. Unappealing as this seems, the actual discussions will be a huge relief. Sagittarius November 22 – December 20 The signs next to you, on both sides, Scorpio and Capricorn, always make plans well ahead and thrive on detail. Usually, you’re the reverse. But now even you are feeling overwhelmed and wishing you could pause and put everything in order. While this is understandable, you’ll soon bounce back. Capricorn December 21 – January 18 Those you care about often try to find ways to show how much you matter to them. They’ll give simple gifts or surprise you with treats. Yet, often, you’ll brush these off, mostly out of embarrassment. Achieving goals is one thing, the adoration of loved ones, however, is quite another. Aquarius January 19 – February 17 Every once in a while the planetary setup is about change. Not only is this the case now, even simple arrangements aren’t lasting as long as you’d expect. While, obviously, this is exasperating it’s also encouraging you to review arrangements you’ve long known need to be rethought, if not radically altered. Pisces February 18 – March 19 Because you benefit from a rare variety of tact, one that enables you to be firm, if not blunt, with others but without them realising it, you rarely need to confront anybody. But judging by the coming week’s tricky planetary activity, that’s exactly what you’ll have to do, and soon. More from Horoscope Horoscope: March 6, 2017

