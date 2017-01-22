Horoscope: January 22, 2017

Somebody is playing a risky game, one in which they’re pitting their wits against yours. The problem is, they’ve forgotten that you’re a clever air sign, so not easily fooled by their seemingly worthwhile ideas or promises. Discuss how these can be improved upon, if you like. But bear in mind nothing will alter the fundamentally unreliable nature of these, and similar, individuals. Consider carefully whether, knowing that, they deserve to become part of your life.

Aries March 20 – April 18 Mostly, others' plans aren't that crucial to you. Generally you organise your own life and, as a result, expect everybody else to do the same. However, the indecisiveness of certain individuals is preventing you from taking your own arrangements to the next stage and, worse, there's little you can do about it. Taurus April 19 – May 19 Usually, between your charm and practical nature, you can win even the most stubborn of individuals over to your way of thinking. However, differences are far more complex than you realise. Ask a few questions and, gradually if not reluctantly, those issues will surface. After that, it will be easy. Gemini May 20 – June 20 Somebody seems to think that if you feel sorry for them, you'll both deal with their problems and befriend them. The irony is that, unless this is pointed out, you wouldn't necessarily spot their manoeuvres for what they are. Now that you've been told, here's hoping you'll avoid the situation entirely. Cancer June 21 – July 21 Often it's you who advises others to be patient even when that seems unwise, if not impossible. Yet now, in certain situations, it's essential you take your own advice. As much as you'd like to get things going, you're short of facts. First, ask questions. What you learn could change everything. Leo July 22 – August 21 By no means are you as compulsive about getting things right, as your neighbouring sign, Virgo. However, because you discuss facts in depth before making decisions, small or large, a review's rarely necessary. Now, it is. Actually it's not only important, if you want to avoid serious problems, it's crucial. Virgo August 22 – September 21 Looking at the planetary setup between now and the end of the month, you're unlikely to avoid the certain battles you're trying to sidestep. This may sound like bad news. But, actually, while you can't avert these, discuss conflicts now and those clashes are likely to be more civilised. Libra September 22 – October 22 There's a fine line between trying to do what works for everybody and getting so involved that you forget about your own needs, plans and priorities. If you haven't already done that, you're about to. Pause and think carefully whether what you're considering really is in your best interests. Scorpio October 23 – November 21 Listening to others' advice is one thing. You'll do it, mostly to be polite. Now, however, not only should you pay close attention to what certain individuals say or suggest, their ideas could be exactly what you need to hear. They'll shift your perspective and that, in turn, will revolutionise your thinking. Sagittarius November 22 – December 20 There's no avoiding the influence of the practical Saturn at the moment. This is all about the things you find difficult, that is, adopting a slow pace and focusing on details. Aggravating as this is, your instincts are correctly telling you these need to be dealt with precisely, and now, not later. Capricorn December 21 – January 18 For ages you've known you'd need to give serious thought to whether you're using your resources, that is, your money, but also your time and ideas, wisely. You've felt things were out of hand, but needed facts. Now events provide exactly the insights you require, and reason to take action. Aquarius January 19 – February 17 Planning ahead isn't just a virtue, it can relieve the pressure you're putting on yourself and the complaints of certain individuals who're wondering what's happening. Still, you simply can't make solid plans until you're benefiting from the clarity that accompanies the Aquarius New Moon, on Saturday the 28th. Pisces February 18 – March 19 No sign has a better sense of when it's time to take a stance with individuals versus situations such as you're currently facing, which demand that everybody work together. But not everybody understands this. Encourage others to first, define joint objectives, then, as a team, brainstorm ways those can be achieved.










