Horoscope: January 20, 2017

Although you don’t think of it, with your instinctive understanding of others and, especially, what makes them tick, you’re a natural diplomat. Consequently, you’ll handle situations that demand a subtle approach deftly. However, those around you or those you’re dealing with may not be as aware of the impact of their words or even their actions. While, at times, this lack of knowledge will stretch your patience, you’ll discover that you also rather enjoy bringing harmony to potentially combustive situations.

Aries March 20 – April 18 Although Mercury's retrograde cycle ended on the 8th, you're still dealing with the fallout from it, in terms of misunderstandings about both arrangements and over plans with others. Obviously, reviewing everything would be impossibly time-consuming. Instead, you can proceed with the knowledge surprises are inevitable now, and over the coming weeks. Taurus April 19 – May 19 By no means do you have an issue with doing things according to the rule book. In the past you've been adventurous and paid a price. And now, with so much unsettled, you'd prefer to do things the easy way. The problem? Winning over certain headstrong individuals. Still, you can do it. Gemini May 20 – June 20 You have a better understanding than most signs why, often, indecision can be a powerful tool for negotiation. When others are either short of facts or are seeking inspiration, and know you've unspoken ideas, that puts you in a very powerful position. Speak up, but only when the timing suits you. Cancer June 21 – July 21 Recent disagreements may have seemed minor at the time. But since then, it's become clear the issues in question aren't just important, somebody has been trying to downplay the situation so they could get their way. Knowing that, find out everything you can, even if it results in a confrontation. Leo July 22 – August 21 Although the Full Moon has just taken place, you're probably already sensing the powerful influence of the next one, in mid-February. Not only is it in Leo, it's one of two eclipses, both of which usher in dramatic change, events that will affect others as much as they will you. Virgo August 22 – September 21 While you'd have every right to be critical of one particular individual's slipshod attitude to joint arrangements, ask a few questions. They'll explain that what they thought were solid plans are in transition, which means there's little point in bothering with in depth arrangements until things are more settled. Libra September 22 – October 22 Planning ahead may be a virtue. But it would seem that lately you've been doing too much of it, to the extent that you might now need to disentangle yourself from some of those arrangements. Tempting as it is to keep things as they are, it would only complicate matters. Scorpio October 23 – November 21 It would be easy to mistake giving up ground in certain arrangements as a setback. Once you do, however, you'll realise you've cleared the way for exciting ideas or offers that, previously, wouldn't have worked out. Bearing that in mind, consider where else being more flexible might be a good idea. Sagittarius November 22 – December 20 Exciting as new developments are, you still haven't dealt with what must go. It's not that you fear change but, rather, often the swift pace means you've little time to reorganise things. Still, the sooner you say farewell to the past, the easier it will be to focus on the future. Capricorn December 21 – January 18 Sometimes you're better off sidestepping arguments you know would get messy. But in one particular matter, you know deep down that you'd regret not standing your ground, even if in the process you'll have to be manipulative, overly dramatic or just plain determined to win. There really is no other option. Aquarius January 19 – February 17 By no means are you impatient and, in fact, when there's good reason to take things slowly, you've no objection. Yet not only are you under pressure to turn certain ideas into action, there's no logical reason for frustrating setbacks. Forget about analysis. Instead, regard these delays as pure destiny. Pisces February 18 – March 19 In the ideal world you'd deal with most problems as they arise, then tackle the rest when you've time. Yet certain of the issues you're facing are so complex, you're unsure how long resolving them will take. One thing is clear, the sooner you begin, the more swiftly they'll be dealt with.

Horoscope: January 22, 2017










