Horoscope: January 19, 2017

There are many interpretations for the clash between courageous but impulsive Mars and cautious, thorough Saturn in your birthday chart. Core to each, however, is finding a balance between pursuing your own objectives, the way you want to, while you acknowledge that, whatever the setting or situation, you must bow to certain practical requirements, rules or, perhaps, individuals in power. True, achieving that balance won’t be easy. Still, you’ll benefit from what you learn for the rest of your life.

Aries March 20 – April 18 Just when you’ve reached a point of exasperation with tedious rules and tiresome regulations, all your efforts and patience merge, and rather spectacularly. While these have been dealt with, other equally demanding situations are coming your way. Next time you won’t struggle, because you’ll know they’re worth the energy. Taurus April 19 – May 19 Upsetting as watching others struggle over already tricky situations may be, the actual issue in question really isn’t yours to deal with. Consequently, you’re urged to resist the temptation to discuss the matter and, under no circumstances should you offer advice. Steer clear, if you don’t, you’ll soon realise why you must. Gemini May 20 – June 20 If you’re feeling restless, it’s no surprise. Tedious obligations have kept you trapped dealing with these matters, and without much of a break. Challenging as it’s been, you’re well aware you’ve learnt a lot, and you’re also conscious those facts will come in handy in a range of situations in the future. Cancer June 21 – July 21 In the weeks since late December, the ideas planet Mercury has been both retrograde and, briefly, moved into a new sign. Now, however, there’s less drama, which means you’ll finally be in a position to discuss and rethink a range of decisions, many made in a rush, over the past month or so. Leo July 22 – August 21 While you’ve had enough of certain well-intentioned individuals telling you to plan ahead, you’re beginning to recognise that in the fast-moving arrangements you’re currently organising, it would be wise. The trick is to set things up so they’re flexible enough that should last minute changes arise, they can be easily accommodated. Virgo August 22 – September 21 After the wild ride trigged by your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle, which lasted until the 8th, and the accompanying unsettling planetary activity, you’d hoped things would calm down. While you’re no longer contending with those aggravating errors, expected events and changes in seemingly solid arrangements are keeping you occupied. Libra September 22 – October 22 Being a Libra, you’ve always disliked it when others try to impose their views on you, so are very careful not to do the same, especially when discussing crucial issues or future plans. Bizarrely, however, certain individuals not only don’t mind, they would be far happier if you dealt with everything. Scorpio October 23 – November 21 The Sun’s move to accent the structure of your life ends a period of lengthy, often informative but, equally, unsettling debate. While initially you thought unappealing changes could be avoided, they’re not only inevitable, they’re in your best interests. The sooner you get involved, the more swiftly you’ll recognise their benefits. Sagittarius November 22 – December 20 Understandably you’re in no mood to debate the rights and wrongs of potential changes, their impact on your own circumstances and those of others who’re involved. Yet, not only do the individuals in question need to know more, the resulting discussions will prove unexpectedly informative for you, as well. Capricorn December 21 – January 18 Living with tensions with those you’re close to, at home, in your family or at work isn’t easy but it’s better than exposing potentially troublesome issues. Or so it seems. Judging by the clash between the planet of harmony, Venus, and your ruler Saturn, late next week, these can’t be avoided. Aquarius January 19 – February 17 As a rational air sign, being unable to figure out what’s behind seemingly logical issues is annoying. But, actually, these dilemmas aren’t as straightforward as they seem. Forget about analysis and ask a few questions. What you learn will alter your perspective, which in turn will lead to valuable insights. Pisces February 18 – March 19 During periods as complicated as this, it isn’t easy to discern the difference between putting things off, or procrastination, and actually be ill-prepared to proceed. The solution is simple. Just begin. If you’re short of facts, you’ll soon recognise exactly that. If not, then you’ll need to take that next step. More from Horoscope Horoscope: January 22, 2017

Horoscope: January 21, 2017










