Horoscope: February 28, 2017

While most will deal with ups and downs as a part of life, certain individuals tend to take credit for the good times then try to find somebody to blame for those that are less welcome. And now they’re looking in your direction. Don’t ignore them in the hope they’ll lose interest. They’ll regard your silence as an indication they can pin the blame on you. Take a tough line now. You’ll be glad you did.

Aries March 20 – April 18 With both the Sun and the communication planet Mercury in the most strategic portion of your chart, events or, possibly, the need to be extremely diplomatic has severely restricted what you’re allowed to say. Fortunately, however, you can ask questions. This won’t just be interesting, you’ll be amazed how much you learn. Taurus April 19 – May 19 True, you’ve good reason to confront somebody who seems to be going out of their way to be difficult. However, judging by the current complex planetary setup, they’ve no idea how they’re coming across. But, equally, you’re probably unaware of certain issues that are behind those problems. For now, say and do nothing. Gemini May 20 – June 20 Although every sign was influenced by last Sunday’s eclipsed New Moon, because it accented your priorities and long term goals, a rethink is timely. In fact, if you haven’t already received offers, you soon could. And they might be so exciting you’ll be eager to learn more about where they’d take you. Cancer June 21 – July 21 While you were aware of minor differences between certain individuals, you had no idea things were so bad. Actually, they’re not. It’s just that one particular issue has raised everybody’s temperature. The solution? Steer clear of them if you can, and if not, carefully avoid the topic that upset everybody. Leo July 22 – August 21 The line between sticking to both plans you made with others and your commitment to them, and being realistic about the actual situation you’re facing isn’t clear. With so much in transition, it won’t be anytime soon. Knowing that, forget about a long term vision and deal with each day as it comes. Virgo August 22 – September 21 Everybody dreams about offers that come from out of the blue. However, now that you’ve exactly that to deal with, you’d like to know more. While this is perfectly reasonable, things are moving too swiftly for investigations of any variety. Besides, your instincts are correctly telling you how brilliant these are. Libra September 22 – October 22 Unsettling as the events triggered by the recent links between volatile Mars and both Jupiter and Uranus were, there’s no question they’re of benefit. The trick is to ride out the current chaos. In fact, the more chaotic it is, the faster things are moving, which is a very good sign indeed. Scorpio October 23 – November 21 You’re intuitive, so will often sense when others feel guilty about something, but then must figure out what they did. Understandably, you’d be hesitant about asking. But, as it happens, the individual in question would be relieved to discuss the issue in question, so much they’ll be thankful you raised it. Sagittarius November 22 – December 20 Although the recent eclipsed New Moon took place last Sunday, because it triggered changes in the structure of your life, you’re probably still experiencing the fallout. Disruptive as those changes are, there’s no question they’re timely. The more you learn, the less irritating you’ll find the temporary chaos you’re facing. Capricorn December 21 – January 18 Having been born under perhaps the most focused and determined sign of the zodiac, you’ll often refuse to give up on a plan or objective, sometimes despite serious advice from others. Now, however, setbacks seem overwhelming. Don’t stop battling but do take a break. It will do wonders for your perspective. Aquarius January 19 – February 17 For ages there’s been talk of exciting plans. Thrilling as these are, you’ve gone through so many versions you’re beginning to doubt an accord can be reached. Actually, with so much in transition, you’re better off regarding any arrangements as tentative. That allows you to make changes whenever the need arises. Pisces February 18 – March 19 At the moment, certain decisions seem urgent. Despite that, you’re urged to take things slowly. With both the Sun and Mercury meeting your ruler Neptune, actually in Pisces, during the week’s second half, the clarity you gain about even complex situations will make it easier to finalise the decisions you’re making. More from Horoscope Horoscope: February 27, 2017









