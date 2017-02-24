Horoscope: February 24, 2017

The last thing that interests you is conducting an extensive edit of elements of your life, at home, out in the world, at work or in close alliances. Yet with the thorough and practical Saturn dominating the crucial midheaven angle of your birthday chart, you’ve no choice. Much as you dread this, once you begin, you’ll not only enjoy the process, you’ll realise you’re finally in a position to rid yourself of certain increasingly burdensome activities and arrangements.

Aries March 20 – April 18 When you stand your ground with those who’re argumentative, you don’t think of yourself as being stubborn. But in this particular case, that’s exactly what you’re doing and, worse, it’s preventing you taking advantage of a remarkable idea or offer. Pause. Think carefully. Then say ‘yes’. You’ll be glad you did. Taurus April 19 – May 19 Planning ahead may be a virtue. But with your ruler Venus going retrograde on 4 March, you’ll find you’re in a reflective mood. This, unlike Mercury’s period of reverse motion, isn’t about errors. Rather, it’s about going within, reflection and rethinking your priorities. You could decide major changes are timely. Gemini May 20 – June 20 Some say that luck is purely about chance. Others insist it is made, that is, the result of effort, not good fortune. Judging by the current planetary setup, it’s about both. Brilliant aspects involving Jupiter will be helpful, but still, it’s up to you to take things to the next stage. Cancer June 21 – July 21 As much as you’d like to get certain plans organised properly, it’s unrealistic. Not only are you contending with Sunday’s eclipse, but there’s also the coming week’s potent planetary activity, which involves the fortunate Jupiter and Uranus, planet of innovation and the unexpected. Things will be as unsettling as they are exciting. Leo July 22 – August 21 Being a Leo, you’re both strong and have a knack for charming others, including very difficult individuals. Yet even you are anxious about dealing with somebody in particular. You are, quite frankly, intimidated. That’s understandable. There is, in fact, no ‘right’ way to approach an individual who’s determined to be impossible. Virgo August 22 – September 21 You’ll soon need to discuss certain increasingly tricky matters on the partnership front. This could involve personal issues, those of a business nature or, possibly, both. In every case, however, you’re urged to wait and watch and, most of all, learn from the events triggered by this week’s eclipsed New Moon. Libra September 22 – October 22 Obviously you’d rather not proceed with plans or decisions without the support of others, of those who’re involved in the actual situation or those you trust. Yet with things moving so swiftly and arrangements in disarray, you’ve no choice. You needn’t worry. What you’ve devised may seem final but it’s not. Scorpio October 23 – November 21 No sign is better at making plans, exploring every option and considering what will work and what won’t. However, even you, at your canniest, couldn’t possibly anticipate the changes triggered by the combination of this weekend’s eclipse and the coming week’s exciting, if unsettling, planetary activity. You’re in for a surprise. Sagittarius November 22 – December 20 For ages you’ve been thinking about making major changes in elements of your life that work well but have become predicable, if not just plain boring. While the ideas or offers currently coming your way will be intriguing, they could seem overwhelming. Still, explore them. You’ll be glad you did. Capricorn December 21 – January 18 By no means are you fixed in your thinking or narrow-minded. Yet there are certain ideas or avenues of activity that, some years ago, you decided don’t suit you. While times have changed and so have you, those views have remained the same. At least consider these. What you learn will surprise you. Aquarius January 19 – February 17 There are few more powerful planetary alliances from your point of view than the link, in early March, between the fortunate Jupiter and your ruler Uranus. This is so powerful you may already be experiencing events that involve both shakeups and golden opportunities. Simply exploring them will lift your spirits. Pisces February 18 – March 19 Now that the communication planet Mercury has joined the Sun in your sign, you’ll feel better equipped to think through certain complex issues and, even more, confront those who don’t see things your way. While they needn’t agree, a bit of support would be helpful. That’s all you’re asking for. More from Horoscope Horoscope: February 26, 2017

