Horoscope: February 13, 2017

For ages you’ve felt you’d benefit from being a little more organised in certain situations, and from putting a lot more effort in plans that aren’t proceeding as you’ve hoped. But thus far, you simply couldn’t get it together. Not only does your birthday chart indicate you’ll do exactly that, you’ll benefit from a clarity of mind and focus that’s been missing. This will allow you to organise plans wisely and, once you get going, maintain your focus.

Aries March 20 – April 18 It may have been over two weeks since your ruler Mars moved into Aries, kick-starting a cycle of questioning, review and exploration. While you've discussed and examined numerous matters, new ones keep popping up. Distracting as these are, they're giving you a rare chance to rethink certain increasingly unworkable arrangements. Taurus April 19 – May 19 As you're undoubtedly already well aware, this is no time to force issues. You've discovered either that others are unwilling to work together on potential changes or, alternatively, are simply refusing to explore ways disruptive changes can be avoided. For now, say nothing. Any such discussions can and should wait. Gemini May 20 – June 20 Just when you thought you had certain rather tricky plans worked out, the actual foundation on which they're based is shifting. And a lot. While as a Gemini, you handle even very unexpected events brilliantly, you've already invested lots of time in these, so are seriously irritated by this setback. Cancer June 21 – July 21 Debates about heightened feelings and who struggled most because of recent dramas can, and probably will, continue for ages, mostly because there's no way of measuring them. But recent events have involved more concrete matters, which means you'll know exactly when they began and, importantly, will come to an end. Leo July 22 – August 21 The recent eclipse also marked the emotionally intense Full Moon in Leo. Because of that, you're not only dealing with the sudden changes triggered by February's two eclipses, which influence everybody, you'll also be contending with the resulting heightened feelings and things you said more out of passion than fact. Virgo August 22 – September 21 You don't really think about it, but you plan ahead more than most of the other signs. Usually, that's wise but, at the moment, it could actually complicate matters. Rather, you're urged to keep things flexible until after the second of February's two eclipses, and the accompanying shakeups, on the 26th. Libra September 22 – October 22 While there's no denying the ideas or offers triggered by the recent link between the Sun and bountiful Jupiter, which is positioned in Libra, are appealing, you're unsure how to respond. Having quizzed others on their views, you're no nearer a decision. And won't be until next week's events force your hand. Scorpio October 23 – November 21 Although it's been two weeks since the communication planet Mercury encountered your ruler Pluto, which both forced certain issues out in the open and got you thinking about others, several remain unresolved. While unsettling, this is vital, as it gives you the time and space necessary to explore your options. Sagittarius November 22 – December 20 Of the twelve signs, you'll benefit most from the recent and powerful link between the Sun and your ruler, Jupiter. Although you've undoubtedly spotted those ideas or offers, putting them into action could run into complications. Ignore those who say to wait until things are clearer. Do whatever you can now. Capricorn December 21 – January 18 With both the Sun and Mercury now accenting life's practicalities, from the wise use of your resources and funds to your time, you can finally undertake certain pressing changes. Urgent as these seem, you've some serious questions to ask about these matters, and you'll need answers before you can take action. Aquarius January 19 – February 17 Usually by now, the influence and, especially, the breakthroughs triggered by the Aquarius New Moon, which took place on 28 January, would have been dealt with. However, some of the events that took place raised questions that have required not only thought, but time for serious reflection. Pisces February 18 – March 19 Long ago you learnt that, while the intentions of those who advise you to ignore your instincts are good, they aren't you. So don't know how powerful those feelings can be. Thank individuals who're concerned you'll be misguided, then trust what you sense is best, because you know when you're right.










