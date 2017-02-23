Design Diary: Design with conscience

Besides empowering women refugees by providing them with jobs based on their skill set, the enterprise is also a platform for artists to share their expertise and add value to the thriving art scene in the Middle East. Each project curated by 81 Designs collaborates with an artist from the region.

Asked why they have decided to bring the concept to the UAE, Nadine who was born in Beirut, lived in Riyadh, Florida, Montreal and New York before settling in the UAE, said: “UAE is my home and has become a hub for Middle Eastern art.” Underscoring her commitment to social betterment of the community, she continued: “Our vision is to empower as many skilled artisan women refugees as possible by giving them hope, renewed sense of purpose in life, and a sustainable future. Currently, we employ ten Palestinian women refugees based in South Lebanon.” Set to launch at the 11th edition of Art Dubai, 81 Designs’ first project will be held in collaboration with internationally acclaimed artist eL Seed, who is renowned for his larger-than-life spray painting murals and mixes traditional Arabic calligraphy and graffiti to express thoughts. His select artworks, recreated by women refugees, will be exhibited at the Middle East’s premier art fair. Aiming to preserve ancient techniques by using them to interpret modern designs, each tapestry is handmade using methods passed down from one generation to another. “Launching 81 Designs at an international platform such as Art Dubai that will surely help us reach out to a greater segment of the community gives us immense pleasure. Collaborating with eL Seed, who shares the same vision to bring people and humanity together, will play a vital role in strengthening our cause and raising awareness on enduring challenges that are happening in this part of the world,” Nadine added. More from Homes Design Diary: Colour styles for 2017

