Design Diary: Approach to Design in 2017

A user’s interaction with design is an innocent and subconscious process. However, when carefully studied and nurtured, it can create a deeper, more meaningful experience. In 2015, London Design Fair made headlines as it took interactive and virtual design from gaming sleaze to a spiritual experience with the Odyssey. Visitors found themselves immersed in the larger picture of the universe, as the roof of the Somerset House lifted and they flew on a propeller high above our planet. All this, just with especially designer VR googles. Interactive design is already supplementing a designer’s toolkit, allowing both the creator and the client to have an intimate expertise with the product or the service well before it has been executed. We hope it leads to less wasteful design.