Miss USA hopes Trump can unify Americans after divisive vote

“It’s quite nerve-racking because it’s just kind of the unknown at this point,” she said. “But I have a lot of faith in the United States of America and I truly believe that our country is going to jump these hurdles and that we’re gonna be better.”

Barber said she’s hoping Trump will be able to focus on unifying Americans and “my greatest fear is that won’t happen.” Barber, whose parents also served in the Army, is the first soldier named Miss USA. A logistics commander who hasn’t yet been deployed in a combat zone, she said she hoped to be eventually because “that is what comes with the job.” Her entry in a beauty pageant from the army, two worlds which are “in utter opposite,” reflects her versatility, Barber said. Other candidates include a lawyer, a scientist, a sociologist and an agricultural expert in a diverse collective that breaks stereotypes of women, she said. If she becomes Miss Universe, she said she’ll work to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder of troops returning from war. The attention on pageant candidates and winners allow them to espouse crucial issues, making the contest relevant, Barber said, citing how the current title holder, Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines, has campaigned for wider awareness about the spread of HIV. “We’re more than swimsuits, we’re more than crowns, we’re more than evening gowns,” Barber said. “We are women that use these crowns as a way to have a platform to discuss our cause.”









