Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere calls for open borders

Admitting she was a victim of bullying, Pellisier said: “I like to inspire others because I know what I’ve been through and I thought my life was over. I know guys thought your life was over with bullying and I feel the same way because I had to overcome that. IF I’m here today, it’s because I’m living my dreams and I want to fight for what I want in my life and I want you girls [to know you] can do the same.”

Her other advocacy includes concern for patients with cleft palate. Pellissier repeated the achievement of Miss Haiti Gerthie David, who was first runner up in 1975. Second runner up, Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar, 23, wears many hats: industrial designer, photographer, and environment activist. During the question and answer portion, she turned political and alluded to United States President Donald Trump, saying, “Although there are presidents who don’t get along with others, we work together to unite. Campaigns; respect and inclusivity, [these are the things we need] to be able to have a social transformation that would educate our children.” Breaking the ice, she chided host Steve Harvey, “A lot of people hate you,” referring to his slip-up when he declared Miss Colombia Ariadne Gutierrez the winner instead of Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach in Las Vegas in December 2015. Making a similar remark, Wurtzbach told Harvey in her opening statement: “Steve I never got to thank you but thank you for making me the most popular Miss Universe.” Miss Kenya Mary Esther Were, 27, model and marketing administrator for CNBC and Forbes Africa, and one of 13 top contenders also shared a political thought - she would have chosen Hillary Clinton so the US would have the chance to have its first woman president. Trump has “divided Americans, and may not have been the choice of many people,” said Were.









