Miss Universe coronation a working day, Duterte declares

“As far as I know, anecdotally, the president has said, ‘Oh, leave them there so that the people see exactly where we are. We are not hiding our true situation,” said Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella when asked about Duterte’s “official rules” for the event.

“When we presented it [event’s plan] to President Duterte, the first thing he said: ‘Don’t close the roads, don’t hide people. Let’s show that despite poverty, there is beauty in this country,’” Secretary Teo quoted the president as saying at the time. Street dwellers near Manila City Hall and Baywalk on Roxas Boulevard — near the SM Mall of Asia Arena, were scheduled to be rounded up in early January. Social workers and policemen had rounded up at least 100 homeless people in Manila in December, one month before the international event. The social welfare department hid them in resorts during the visits of US President Barack Obama in April 2014; Pope Francis in January 2015; and Manila’s hosting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in November 2015.









