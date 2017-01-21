Miss Universe contestants head to Davao

With just a few days away from the grand coronation day, Miss Universe contestants head to the southern part of the Philippines for a fashion show. The Miss Universe ladies shone in Mindanao fabrics as they walked the runway in Davao on January 19. The tour is part of the Philippine Department of Tourism’s goal to showcase the most beautiful places in the country.





From left: Miss Universe USA, Deshauna Barber and Miss Universe Ukraine, Alena Spodynyuk

The show, dubbed Mindanao Tapestry showcased the dresses made of cloth woven by Mindanao tribeswomen.



From left: Miss Universe Namibia, Lizelle Esterhuizen and Miss Universe Venezuela, Mariam Habach

Twenty-eight candidates walked down the catwalk wearing the creations of Davao-based designers, and designer Renee Salud. The contestants who participated the show were Miss India, Miss USA, Miss Switzerland, Miss Bulgaria, Miss Sierra Leone and Miss Paraguay.



From left: Miss Universe Myanmar, Htet Htet Htun and Miss Universe Philippines, Maxine Medina

On the same day, reigning Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach and sixteen Miss Universe contestants sailed their way to Pico de Loro, an exclusive beach club in Batangas for a swimsuit photo shoot. The candidates were treated to a fire dance and songs.



From left: Miss Universe Mexico, Kristal Silva and Miss Universe Argentina, Estefania Bernal

The next major event for the eighty-six Miss Universe 2016 hopefuls is the Miss Universe preliminary show at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila followed by National Costume Show.



From left: Miss Universe Singapore, Cheryl Chou and Miss Universe Sierra Leone, Hawa Kamara









