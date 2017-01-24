Miss Universe 2017: Vote for your candidate online

Fans are able to vote up to 10 times per day per registered account via vote.missuniverse.com, the official MISS U APP, on Twitter by using #MissUniverse and the country specific hashtag found on the voting site, or by downloading the new mobile messaging app, Vodi.

Fans will also have the opportunity to continue voting during the live telecast. For each round of the competition, viewers will have 10 votes to distribute among the semi-finalists ultimately allowing them to help choose the winner of Miss Universe. This year’s three-hour Miss Universe special programming event is giving fans more opportunities to get to know the contestants. For the first time ever, the semi-finalists will be grouped into a Top 12, 9, 6, and 3, allowing viewers to learn more about the contestant’s accomplishments, interests, and objectives as Miss Universe.









