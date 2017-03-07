Venus Williams showcases fashion line, tennis at Garden

Williams needed all the savvy of a 36-year-old veteran to reach the Australian Open final in January, competing for the title for the first time in 14 years. She lost to Serena, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles winner seems to especially savour those moments.

“It was great, I played against a lot of players who were very worthy of being in that final two,” Venus said. “So I was pretty delighted to be there.” Now ranked No 13, she’ll play this week at Indian Wells, California, followed by the Miami Open near her backyard of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She’s experienced the roller coast of fatigue with Sjogren’s Syndrome, diagnosed in 2011. After the Australian Open, she lost in the first round of the St Petersburg Open and acknowledged she wasn’t feeling her best. RIGHT COACH All the while, she’s maintained a steady decade-plus coaching relationship with Dave Witt. “I think we have very similar temperaments, we’re very laid back,” Williams said. “If it’s working, don’t fix it.” She says her game has evolved since turning pro at 14 in 1994. “You have to improve to be competitive,” Williams said. “I think my mental game has improved the most, trying to be stronger mentally and physically. Just a lot more time in the gym increasingly is crucial.” SOCIAL VOICE Williams has 1.66 million followers on Twitter, which features a photo of Harold, posts on keeping girls in sports and her cover story on entrepreneurship in Inc magazine. Williams helped bring equal prize money to the Grand Slam tournaments in 2007, urging Wimbledon to finally give athletes of both genders the same paycheck. She’s also an investor in Ellevest, which helps women with investment strategies. Williams recently joined the #StandUp movement, saying in a video on Twitter: “I’m standing up against inequality and I am standing up for constant positive change, embetterment and for love in this world.” AIMING FOR 40? Williams has talked about possibly playing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when she’d be 40. Billie Jean King played until 40 and Martina Navratilova won the US Open mixed doubles title at 49. She attributes her longevity to “lots of prayer” and passion for the game. “You have to love it, it’s a lot of work,” Williams said. “If you feel like you have more to give, the heart is in it, that makes it pretty easy to get out there and pay the price.” More from Fashion Saint Laurent ads called sexist and demeaning

