Valentino designer makes solo couture debut

The big hair, oversized scruffy plaits, satin headscarves, strong shoulders, pinstripes, lashings of denim and stockings in acid yellow, blue and red — were all staples of the 80s. They were given a further injection of boldness when the decor faded from light to bright blue and then to warm brown.

"I wanted to make it graphic — to use colour to make an effect ... the city is grey," Gaultier said. The exuberant designer is never one to be restricted by just one era or style. Brigitte Bardot-like exposed midriffs and gipsy sleeves from the 1960s mixed with the signature Breton striped blouse and corseted bustier. His biggest statement was in the dazzling, dizzy mix of stripes and bright prints that screamed "more is more". SORBIER SAYS IT WITH FLOWERS The sublime artistry of couture merged with 19th century organza-laid prints of flowers for French couturier Franck Sorbier's diaphanous spring-summer collection in Paris. Dancer-models emerged in large brown paper wraps for the presentation in an old theatre, then dramatically tore them into pieces and threw them to the floor. Beneath, sprightly nymphlike gowns in sepia colours frothed weightlessly as the models performed fairy-like pirouettes and prowled around the space. Multiple layers — gathered and draped — bounced with movement alongside A-line bodice dresses with square floral print sections in warm, saturated hues. The original display was a fitting celebration that marked 30 years since the founding of the independent couture house. It's a rarity in a celebrity-driven industry dominated by corporate groups such as LVMH and Kering. SAAB'S REGAL TOUCH Elie Saab's accomplished couture display towed the line perfectly between the decorative and subtle, and never wandered into excess. In feminine pastel shades, peach gently contrasted with mid-blue, while plays on sheer sections in see-through full skirts created a feeling of hidden depth in many of the styles. Glamour, of course, was the order of the day for Saab, one of couture week's red-carpet favourites. Chic silk headbands evoked fashion's golden age of the 1950s. But gold belts — that clasped the Lebanese designer's signature cinched-waist looks — alongside exuberant sparkling earrings and golden crowns gave this spring-summer show a regal quality.

