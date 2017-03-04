The Directory: Reebok and Future give new meaning to running

Reebok Classics got the Zoku
What do you get when you put all of Reebok Classics best designs into one shoe? The Zoku Runner, that’s what. The brand new multi-use footwear pulls inspiration from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s and mixes in some contemporary styles and technology. The result is a super shoe that’s light, comfortable and fashionable. It’s now available for Dh595 at Reebok stores across the UAE. Call 04-4340606.
Call of the wild
It’s all about nature for Amsterdam brand Scotch & Soda for spring-summer. Think lots of wild prints, bright colours and eccentric motifs. The collection is now in stores. Call 04-3253327.
Sporty elegance
Fendi’s Momento Chronograph blends sporty and elegance in just the right, almost perfect, dose. The 46mm watch comes with a metal bracelet and is sold in two versions: one in black and the other one in stainless steel. It’s now available across all Fendi boutiques. Call 04-3236639.
Orange is the new summer
For Pull & Bear, summer’s going to be orange — no political references, we hope. That’s the key colour the brand has picked for men for the season. Expect shades of orange in everything from punk-inspired looks to embroidered shirts and camouflage, which is still all the rage. Call 04-2953525.
Chopard gets musky