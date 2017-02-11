The Directory: Antonio Banderas launches 3 new fragrances

For spring, it’s all about rushing to have fun, at least according to online fashion retailer Mr Porter. It has themed its new campaign Spring Into Action, featuring a lot of countryside vibes and a relaxed mood. A little escapism wouldn’t hurt in the new season, after what we’ve been through so far this year. The campaign is now live on mrporter.com.

Virat Kohli bats for luggage brand Indian cricketer and full-time hearthrob Virat Kohli has been tapped by American Tourister as a brand ambassador for the Sub Continent as well as the Middle East. The 28-year-old will soon be seen on a billboard near you. Multi-functional fashion Are we done with backpacks yet? Givenchy is throwing its new cross body men’s bag into the accessories mix in the new season. Multi-functional and utilitarian, the four new styles reflect “the effortless style” of its creative director Riccardo Tisci, says the brand. They will be available in Givenchy boutiques from mid February. Sportswear gets glam DSquared2 has added its eccentric touch to the raincoat with a collaboration with outerwear brand K-Way. Designers Dean and Dan Caten have given the nylon sporty jackets a playful unisex feel, with bold colours and embroidered patches. It’s urban function meets mountaineering cool like you’ve never seen before.









