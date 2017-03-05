Paris Fashion Week: Elie Saab gets romantic

Instructions were included on how to prepare for the aquatic battle: Connect the nozzle to your tap and rest the balloons on a level surface, until 8 centimetres (3.15 inches) in diameter. The balloons fasten automatically.

Let’s hope the fights will have ended come Monday’s Stella McCartney show, lest the precious silks of the collection get wet. VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Vivienne Westwood presented a typically wacky collection that this season twinned punk with the Statue of Liberty. It also featured the 75-year-old designer as a catwalk model herself. The one running thread in the 69 exaggerated designs might have been coloured patterns and voluminous layers. Besides that, each look seemed to have a style — and a life — of its own. A multicoloured knitted tribal column-dress was worn on a model with braided hair and contemporary boots with bright yellow lacing. While a regal-looking, quilted gold gown with gathered sleeves evoked the Regency styles of early 19th-century England. But the most eccentric look in the exhaustive show was a take on New York’s famous monument. A huge 1-meter (yard) white spiked crown was worn on a model draped in the deconstructed colours of the US flag — with its stars and stripes. It was capped with punk shoes and had guests reaching for their cameras. MANIA FOR HADID SISTERS The celebrity sibling models Bella, 20, and Gigi, 21, continue to dominate coverage at Paris Fashion Week for both professional and personal reasons — their every move is snapped by photographers. Gigi Hadid was branded a rock of solidarity by the fashion press simply for holding the hand of her sister, Bella, at H&M’s runway show as they strutted out for the finale awkwardly past Bella’s ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, who was performing. Then, there was a media alert sent out because Gigi went outside Friday night with partner Zayn Malik in a revealing Adam Selman Gingham shirt and hoopla earrings. Friday night also saw Bella crowned the face of Dior’s new Diorshow Pump & Volume mascara. She posed for cameras at the posh launch party in Paris’ 16th arrondissement in a sheeny, satin bustier gown, with a folded petal-like detail at the bust. It’s a mania that’s not going away soon. More from Fashion Venus Williams showcases fashion line

