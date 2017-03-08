Paris Fashion Week: Chanel rockets to space

Sometimes, fashion show decor is not just superfluous; it’s a sign that a designer has a muse — an artistic idea — for the collection that may not define every look, but encapsulates its spirit.

That spirit was hard to find in Tuesday’s down-to-earth display — that seemed to use the Louvre and the white, seemingly ornamental white marble sculptures just for its monumental status. That said, Ghesquiere’s finesse made for a highly saleable ensemble, and the individual garments are sure to sell. ___ MONCLER Scandinavia was in the air at Moncler. An autumnal forest decor with golden fallen leaves met guests at lauded designer Giambattista Valli’s illustrious Tuesday show. And references to the styles of the northernmost reaches of Europe were ubiquitous in the wintery 48-look display. Thick Scandinavian knits with the signature zigzags and motifs that circled the neck appeared on layered top-heavy silhouettes with short minis and woolly tights. Knitted gloves and the famed, knitted boot-sock that helps those in the colder climates stay warm in the winter months added a fun touch to imaginative and well-executed collection. Straps on the torso evoked the braces of skiing salopettes. Flower motifs — a Valli signature — came in purple, green and maroon. ___ MIU MIU Transparent layers and bushy fur coats provided delightful contrasts at Miu Miu, the little sister house of Italian fashion icon Miuccia Prada. VIPs and guests admired the incredible decor — an entire staircase covered in purple fur. It nicely set the tone of the typically colour-rich collection that mixed 1940s and 1950s style in that inimitable Miu Miu way. The postwar shawl collar silhouette was imagined in vividly coloured fur with cinched waists. Exaggeratedly large hats repeated this bold palette and conjured up the large headwear of the golden age of Parisian couture in the 1950s. Quirky was the word. More from Fashion Acid attack survivors on Bangladesh catwalk

