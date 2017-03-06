Paris Fashion Week: Blue is the colour of the season

“He was [at shows] last year a few times, but this time there was no one to stay at home with him, so I brought him with me,” Zinko said. “He’s enjoying the weekend in Paris. And, now he’s going back to London to school.”

CELINE Designer Phoebe Philo seemed to shrink the models in her inventive, proportion-play of a Celine show. A gargantuan, white knee-length necklace accompanied a one-meter canary yellow handbag. While, a cape made of oversized sleeves followed a two-meter emerald green fringed blanket, alongside huge blown-up prints. But the collection, despite its dramatic — and intellectual — musing, remained highly wearable. It’s a rare feat. Oversized tailored menswear jackets made an appearance, fusing into beautifully gathered gowns with Empire-line busts. One of the best looks in navy, with this Napoleon-era silhouette, was given a sublime contemporary twist with exaggeratedly wide, long flappy shirt-cuffs. NINA RICCI It was the Wild West — but not as we know it. Guillaume Henry saddled up his fashion horse and headed to America for Nina Ricci’s collection late Saturday. The lauded designer tamed the styles of the American cowgirl for the chic Parisian audience with a beautifully soft colour palette, with lashings of pink and peach. Skirts and coats with hip cutouts evoked cowboy chaps. Prints with cowboy and rodeo motifs speckled with stars followed buttoned-up shirts, belts with exaggerated silver buckles, checks and hanging pendants with cowboy- style silver clasps. A standout long coat-pant look toyed cleverly with the rodeo style. Feminine soft turquoise replaced blue denim, and the big Western leather collar was given a feminine twist, flopping softly and delicately. JOHN GALLIANO The golden age of couture — with a quirky twist. That was on the menu for Bill Gaytten, who designs for the house of John Galliano, and took guests down the annals of fashion history. It made for a richly reverential show Sunday night that celebrated post-War styles and played with off-kilter proportion. Black ostrich feather hats, popular in that era — were reimagined in exaggerated width. Coats that resembled the influential 1947 Bar Jacket, invented by Christian Dior where John Galliano worked for 15 years, were given a tweak with bulbous lower part and military buttons. And a dull purple gown that had the satine sheen of a classic Thirties Hollywood glamour puss — was twinned with baggy pants. More from Fashion Saint Laurent ads called sexist and demeaning

