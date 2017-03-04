Paris Fashion Week: Balmain finds inspiration in Nirvana

So consider his autumn collection to be a sort of African road trip with Smells Like Teen Spirit blaring from the speakers and huge bags of Cheetos and Doritos piled in the back seat of the Range Rover for snacking.

Was the collection good? Well, the better question would be: Who is the collection good for? For a clue, consider two young women who strode into the Thursday afternoon show seemingly for the sole purpose of being photographed by roving lensmen. They strolled the room once. Posed. Circled back. And posed a bit more. They were not wearing Balmain (an editor inquired), but they could have been. One woman’s microdress glittered in the Balmain way, which is to say it looked a bit like a lit-up Christmas tree.