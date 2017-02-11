New York Fashion Week gets political too

“I was thinking about how Elvis and Marilyn and Michael Jackson and Jesus are all kind of worshipped on the same altar,” Scott said. “And that’s kind of how we’ve gotten ourselves into a situation of having an entertainer for president. ... And then of course, at the same time [I was] trying to make fun clothes that I love and that I think my friends and fans will love.”

He said was going for an effect of “’60s boudoirs mixed with streetwear elements like hoodies and T-shirts and sweatshirts ... collaged in a way like they’ve been sawed in half and smashed into one.” Scott also felt inspired, he said, to take a political stand with his designs. “How can there not be a political statement today? ... You know I think everyone needs to kind of speak out. Everyone needs to do their due diligence as a citizen to make their voice heard, because that’s the only thing that will protect us.” To underscore that point, he wore a shirt saying, “Our voices are the only thing that will protect us” — with what he said were phone numbers of members of Congress on the back. He urged others to make their political views known to their representatives, and not to feel “too cool for school” to do that. “Yes, I can still make fun clothes and have a good time, and there’s no wrong in that,” he said. “But you still need to have a moment to really do your due diligence as a citizen now more than ever.” Celebrity attendees included Debbie Harry and Kylie Jenner. JASON WU It was back in 2009 that Jason Wu vaulted to prominence as the chosen designer of Michelle Obama’s first inaugural gown. For good measure, he repeated the feat four years later. This year, he’s celebrating the 10th anniversary of his label, and he marked the occasion on Friday with a display of wearable, elegant designs at the St. Regis Hotel that showed his talent for turning out pretty yet unfussy clothes. The collection was focused on “the luxurious femininity at the core of the house,” Wu said in the show notes. It featured soft suits and flowing dresses in fabrics like velvet, tulle, and chiffon. A shoulder-baring dress and a billowing top were both fashioned of a black gauzy material dotted with pale green velvet. Colours ranged from “lipstick reds” to “amber golds” to “juniper greens.” Accents included grommets and pearls. Printed chiffons were embellished with what the label said were “thousands of crystals, blurring the line between fantasy and reality.” Among the celebrities present were film actress Diane Kruger and model-actress Amber Valletta. But the star of the front row — at least judging from the oohs and aahs coming from photographers — was Adriana Lima, the Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model, in a hot pink satin dress and black leather jacket. She was photographed with the jacket on, but her later removal of said jacket was enough to get the shutters clicking again furiously. KATE SPADE Kate Spade just wants to have fun. The playful womenswear brand presented two collections, complete with pom-pom accents, colourful fringe and a cake-shaped purse. “I love the vibe. I love that it’s so flirty and feminine and very chic, but also has like a sense of humour to it,” said actress Victoria Justice during the event at New York’s famed Rainbow Room. Leighton Meester, Jamie Chung and Camilla Belle also braved the cold for the morning presentation held on two floors with a dual purpose: A spring line of see-now, buy-now clothes and the autumn 2017 collection inspired by 1920s Paris. The small, buy-now spring line included fun accessories like wicker purses in the shape of camels and monkeys, and a large straw hat with colourful, dangling tassels. There were jean dresses with floral appliques and denim overalls paired with a cosy, fringed turtleneck sweater. Another floor featuring Spade’s autumn’s looks showcased feminine dresses and skirts with a moody edge, in black lace, leather and faux fur. Models posed, lounged and rotated around the centre of the room. One snacked on candies hidden in her black and pink gold-studded bag. “It’s just very fun and young and fresh,” said Belle. “So exciting, colourful and happy, and just kind of puts a smile on your face.” More from Fashion Cancer takes centre stage at NYFW

